Leak of wedding pictures of ex-CJP’s son: LHC directs FIA to hold inquiry

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency to hold an inquiry into the leak of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son’s wedding pictures with malicious intent and find out the culprits.

The issue came to fore during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to the government to regulate social media. The petitioner-lawyer Azhar Siddique complained to the court that there had been a targeted vilification campaign on social media against the former chief justice and the dam fund established by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He pointed out that the federal cabinet had approved rules to regulate social media including applications like YouTube, Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, etc. He pointed out that under the proposed rules, it would be mandatory to get these mobile phone applications registered and open offices in Pakistan.

He requested the court to direct the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to enforce cybercrime laws and Social Media Rules 2020 in letter and spirit. The court was also asked to order the interior ministry and the PTA to install filters to stop uploading of contemptuous material on social media.