Pak boxers leave for Jordan

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistan boxers along with their coach have left for Jordan to compete in the Olympic Qualifying round starting from today (Wednesday).

The boxers include Mahmoodul Hussain (75kg), Gul Zeb (69kg) and Muhammad Asif (52kg) along with Olympian Arshad Hussain as their coach.

Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary General Lt Col (r) Nasir Ijaz Tung saw off the team at the airport. Qualifying round was earlier planned in Wuhan (China) but the IOC Boxing Task Force decided to shift the venue to Jordan due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Despite lack of funds and support from the government we have managed to gather resources for team’s participation in the qualifiers, as international competitions are a must for providing the boxers much-needed exposure”, said Pakistan Boxing Federation President Muhammad Khalid Mehmood.The management of Pakistan Professional Boxing League was also present on the occasion.