Changan Pakistan (Master Motors Limited) & Bank Alfalah join hands to grow Pakistan’s Auto Industry

Karachi: Changan-Master Motors is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah Pakistan in a recent ceremony. The memorandum marks the start of a partnership to jointly promote Changan-Master vehicles in Pakistan.
Changan Automobile is a Chinese state-owned enterprise and it is and has been the number one Chinese Automotive brand, consecutively for the last 10 years with annual sales of above 3 million units. Changan Motors proudly announces the features of the agreement, which will help consumers and businessmen with fast processing time, a minimum security deposit on all Master Motor products, flexible tenure from 1 to 7 years, no requirement for full upfront and registration charges, and no rentals before the delivery of the vehicle.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Danial Malik – CEO Master Motors Limited, highlighted the unique features of upcoming vehicles, saying, “Changan customers will experience modern, multi-functional vehicles with accessible price point. This alliance with Bank Alfalah Islamic will provide Changan customers with one of the best financing options in the market.”***
