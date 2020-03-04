close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Unfinished business

Newspost

 
March 4, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Islamabad Blue Area multi-billion rupees’ commercial project. Sir, what about only a few kilometers long unfinished metro link to the Islamabad Airport? Instead of launching multi-billion cosmetic glorification schemes, it would be much better to complete the existing ones.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

