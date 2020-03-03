DHA City land scam: LHC dismisses Kayani’s plea against NAB actions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday sustained Registrar’s Office objection and dismissed a petition by Kamran Kayani, brother of Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani (retd), a proclaimed offender in billions of rupees DHA-City land scam, challenging actions against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

The office had objected that the power of attorney issued to his lawyer by the petitioner, who is in the United States, had not been attested by the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh took up the petition as “objection case”.

Advocate Nadeem Kausar, the counsel of Kayani, argued that the law allowed a person to get a power of attorney attested from notary public in a country of current residence or the foreign office of native country. He also referred to a 2007 decision by a division bench of the LHC in support of his arguments and said attestation from the foreign office was not necessary. The bench asked the counsel didn’t he thinks the petitioner should have surrendered before the law first, since he was an absconder for the last five years.