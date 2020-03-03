Defeat for Beckham’s Miami in MLS

LOS ANGELES, California: David Beckham’s Inter Miami made a disappointing start in their Major League Soccer debut on Sunday, losing 1-0 against Los Angeles FC.

A superb chip from Mexico international striker Carlos Vela sealed victory for Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium in a game dominated by the home side. Inter Miami joined the league this season after a tortuous journey marked by setbacks since former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham exercised his option to become an owner of his own team in 2014. Beckham watched from the stands as Miami slipped to defeat.