35 suspects held in capital during search operation

Islamabad: Islamabad Police conducted grand search and combing operation in the various areas of Tarnol, the police spokesman said. Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan this search operation was also participated by SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad. The search operation was conducted in Saray Khurboza, Ittfaq Colony and surroundings.

The officials nabbed 35. They checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses. During the search operations police team arrested two accused Afaq and Umer Farooq arm and ammunition was also recovered from them.