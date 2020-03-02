Mathews the bowler helps Sri Lanka edge West Indies

PALLEKELE: Angelo Mathews resurrected his all-rounder image to help Sri Lanka defend a total of 307 against West Indies in their One-day International here on Sunday.

West Indies, who needed 33 off the last three overs with five wickets in hand, ended up making 301 for nine in their 50 overs. Mathews bagged four wickets for 59 in 10 overs—the first time he’d done this since way back in July 2015. Fabian Allen had struck three sixes, two fours, and was on 37 off 14 balls and seemed set to close out the game, only nine runs needed off the last five deliveries. But Mathews sharpened the next ball with considerable bowling wit. Allen tried to swing it over midwicket but found Kusal Mendis was standing at just the right place to take the catch above his head.

West Indies’ No 10 and 11 were unable to challenge the target with only four balls remaining. West Indies had reached so close to this target thanks to a 111-run opening partnership between Ambris and Hope. The former made a run-a-ball 60. The latter scored 72.

It had been three good partnerships that propelled Sri Lanka to their imposing score. Avishka Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne made made 60 together off 62 balls. After the openers fell, the two Kusals—Mendis and Perera—came together to produce perhaps the best batting surge of the match, totaling 89 off 74 in each other’s company, in the middle overs. Towards the end of the innings, Dhananjaya de Silva and Thisara Perera made 64 off 50 balls together.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka Innings

WIA Fernando c †Hope b Joseph 29

*FDM Karunaratne c & b Chase 44

MDKJ Perera †c †Hope b Pollard 44

BKG Mendis c Pollard b Joseph 55

AD Mathews b Cottrell 12

DM de Silva c Pollard b Joseph 51

NTCL Perera c sub b Joseph 38

PWH de Silvab Holder 16

I Udanac Pollard b Holder 2

PADLR Sandakan run out 0

N Pradeep not out 0

Extras: (lb 9, w 7) 16

Total: (50 Overs, RR: all out) 307

Fall: 1-60,2-88 , 3-177,4-185,5-214,6-278,7-293,8-306,9-306,10-307

Bowling: SS Cottrell 10-1-58-1, JO Holder 10-0-68-2, AS Joseph 10-0-65-4, RL Chase 10-0-51-1, HR Walsh 3-0-20-0, KA Pollard 7-0-36-1

West Indies Innings

SD Hope †c Mendis b Udana 72

SW Ambris b PWH de Silva 60

N Pooran c sub b Mathews 50

*KA Pollard c Udana b Mathews 49

DM Bravo run out 8

JO Holder c Mendis b Mathews 8

FA Allenc Mendis b Mathews 37

HR Walsh run out 2

RL Chase run out 0

AS Joseph not out 0

SS Cottrell not out 1

Extras(b 3, lb 2, w 9) 14

Total: (50 Overs, 7 wickets) 301

Fall: 1-111,2-171 ,3-218 ,4-240 ,5-253 ,6-275 ,7-287 ,8-294 ,9-299

Bowling: N Pradeep 4.3-1-22-0, NLTC Perera 7.3-0-54-0, I Udana 10-0-76-1, AD Mathews10-0-59-4, PADLR Sandakan 3-0-31-0, PWH de Silva 10-0-41-1, DM de Silva 5-0-13-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 runs

Man of the match: Angelo Mathews (SL)

Player of the series: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Series: Sri Lanka won the 3-match series 3-0

Umpires: Paul Wilson (Australia), Raveendra Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka). TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India)