close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

Islamabad-Peshawar match washed out

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday was abandoned because of heavy rain in the city. The two sides got one point each.

Rawalpindi received heavy rain on Friday night and on Saturday. Another spell before the start of the match ended any hopes of even a shortened game.

Peshawar Zalmi had beaten Lahore Qalandars in a 12-overs match at the same venue on Friday.

On Sunday (today), Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi. The match will start at 7pm.

Latest News

More From Sports