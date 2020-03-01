Islamabad-Peshawar match washed out

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday was abandoned because of heavy rain in the city. The two sides got one point each.

Rawalpindi received heavy rain on Friday night and on Saturday. Another spell before the start of the match ended any hopes of even a shortened game.

Peshawar Zalmi had beaten Lahore Qalandars in a 12-overs match at the same venue on Friday.

On Sunday (today), Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi. The match will start at 7pm.