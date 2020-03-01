Corona hoarding

So far, only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from different parts of the country. However, there is a surgical mask shortage in mega cities. People are purchasing substandard surgical masks and hand sanitizers out of panic and with a false sense of security.

Since surgical masks are consisted as a basic defense against some viruses, mafias and black- marketeers are seen trying to make the most of this situation. But who cares in this lawless land where laws are framed, not implemented?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad