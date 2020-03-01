Corona hoarding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
So far, only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from different parts of the country. However, there is a surgical mask shortage in mega cities. People are purchasing substandard surgical masks and hand sanitizers out of panic and with a false sense of security.
Since surgical masks are consisted as a basic defense against some viruses, mafias and black- marketeers are seen trying to make the most of this situation. But who cares in this lawless land where laws are framed, not implemented?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
