World urged to take notice of Muslim genocide in India

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday voiced concern over Muslim genocide in India and urged the international community to take notice of the heinous crime, not only against the Muslims in India and Held Kashmir, but also against humanity.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Muslim genocide in India and IOK was adding fuel to the fire and ruining the peace in South Asia. He said that international community should not play the role of a silent spectator on the issue.

Expressing concern over the role of international community, LCCI President demanded United Nations (UN) and OIC take notice of the Indian brutalities and intervene into the matter as irresponsibility by the Indian government was giving birth to a historic human tragedy. He said that business community had serious concern over the organised killing of Indian Muslims and alarming situation in the Held Kashmir. He said that brutal killing of innocent people was not acceptable.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the use of force and miscreants against the Muslims was a blatant violation of the right to life, right to freedom of expression and opinion, right to peaceful protest, right to peaceful assembly and other rights.