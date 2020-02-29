Free facemasks distributed

Islamabad : A ceremony for the distribution of free surgical facemasks from Corona virus was held at D. Watson Group of Pharmacy Blue Area Islamabad, in which Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant Prime Minister, was the Chief Guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner Umer Randhawa and senior Drug Inspector Sardar Shabir Ahmed were also present.

Former Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, EC Member and D. Watson Pharmacy Chief Executive Ahsan Bakhtawari expressed his views on the occasion, saying that Over the past two days, the demand for masks has increased so much that the public has been upset and propaganda has been raised that the price has increased several times. He decided that free masks should be given to the people and announced that 5,000 masks will be distributed at D. Watson outlets.

Expressing his views on the occasion, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that whenever any disaster or difficult situation arose in the country, the business community participated more and more. In such a way, D. Watson Group’s mask-free action is praiseworthy.

Special Assistant Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan said on the occasion that whenever a difficult time came on the country, Business community actively participated in it. D. Watson Group has set an example in Islamabad by this initiative.

On this occasion senior drug inspectors Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Waqar Bakhtawari , Nadeem-ud-din, Khalid Chaudhry , Tahir Abbasi Saif-ur-Rehman also addressed and paid tribute to the D. Watson Group