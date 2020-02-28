PTI urges world community to intervene to save Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that India was on the path of self-destruction by its own disastrous actions, urging the world community to intervene to save Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

The minister called on Kazmi here at the party Central Secretariat and both exchanged views on the current political scene and the India’s fascist regime’s ongoing aggression on people of Occupied Kashmir and Indian minorities, particularly the Muslim population.

Ali Muhammad said that the international community should intervene to avert things getting out of control and resulting in a greater human tragedy in Indian Occupied Kashmir and inside India. He lamented that the Modi government was resorting to the ethnic cleansing of the Muslims, be it in Kashmir or India itself.