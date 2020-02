Asian League games postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Asian Champions League games were postponed over the coronavirus on Thursday as the Asian Football Confederation wrestles with the deadly outbreak. Four Iranian clubs were affected by the postponements, which came as the regional body announced emergency talks over the epidemic.

Next month’s World Cup qualifiers could also be disrupted, and the women’s Olympic playoffs involving China, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia will be rescheduled. "These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation," AFC general secretary Windsor John said in a statement.

The Champions League has been hard hit by the outbreak, with Chinese clubs mostly sidelined until April and one game in South Korea set to take place behind closed doors.

Next week’s four games involving clubs from Iran — which has the highest toll outside China, with 22 dead — have all been postponed.