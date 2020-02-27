Khairpur Police foil kidnapping attempt

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have timely saved three men from kidnapping by some unidentified criminals, who had attempted to trap them using a woman's voice to invite them over through a phone call.

The three villagers identified as Bhanho Maitlo, Rashid Maitlo, and Imam Dino Maitlo received a phone call in a woman's voice who invited them to visit her place. ASP Khairpur Saeed Arshad intercepted them when they were travelling through the thick forest. While they were still with the police, they received another call from the same ‘woman's voice’ exhorting them to visit her. Police believe this to be a new trick by the kidnappers who feign the voice of a woman inviting naive youngsters to visit and during that process the gang kidnaps them.