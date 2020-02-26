Abasyn University arranges 4th convocation

PESHAWAR: A total of 350 graduates were awarded degrees and medals at the fourth convocation of the Abasyn University.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest at the function arranged at the Peshawar campus of the university. He awarded degrees to the graduates and medals to the excelling ones. The chief guest urged the graduates to choose aims keeping in view the present world challenges. He was all praise for the private sector universities which, he said, were imparting quality education along with those owned by the state.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani greeted the varsity administration for setting up another campus in Islamabad. Chancellor of the university Dr Muhammad Imranullah and Vice-Chancellor Dr Umer Farooq offered the vote of thanks to the participants. —Bureau report