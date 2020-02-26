‘Naimatullah’s contributions to Karachi will always be treasured’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered his condolences over the passing away of former Karachi mayor and member of the provincial assembly of Sindh Naimatullah Khan.

CM’s adviser and spokesman for the provincial government Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Khan’s contributions to the metropolitan city will always be appreciated by the people.

In a tweet, the adviser said: “May Allah SWT bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family. His contribution to Karachi would always be cherished by the people of the city.” Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also expressed his grief and had announced suspending all the activities of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday. In his condolence message, he expressed sorrow over Khan’s sad demise.

In the notification issued by the KMC that said all the official activities of the municipal body were to remain suspended on Tuesday, the mayor also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for God to grant the departed soul eternal peace.