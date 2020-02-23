Rehman Malik lauds Gen Bajwa’s role in US-Taliban peace talk

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has lauded the role of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa which he has been playing in US-Afghan Taliban peace talk as it is his great success which he initiated under “Bajwa Doctrine”.

“Pakistan has always desired peace in Afghanistan which is not only in the best interest of both countries but also beneficial for the whole South Asia and the peace process with the support of Pakistan is inching toward success which is a great news for Pakistan and Afghanistan in particular and for world in general,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he would like to extend his highest appreciations and congratulations to General Qamar Javed Bajwa as it is his great success which he initiated under “Bajwa Doctrine”. “The stable, consistent and highly diplomatic role of Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad continued to this mission who with great patience engaged all the stakeholders to achieve the goal despite of many odds and difficulties,” he said.

He said this time USA looks to be very serious because of directive of President Donald Trump. “I have few observations for the directly and indirectly involvement in this process,“ he said.

He asked that who will be the guarantor of the ceasefire and will Afghan President Asharf Ghani step down to make a national government along with Taliban.

Senator Rehman Malik observes if the ongoing US-Afghan Taliban talk is part of the strategy to use the disputed election to accommodate Taliban in a national government whereas there is no provision of interim government in the Afghan Constitution.

He expressed that it is important to consider the covert and overt reaction of Iran, India, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries towards US-Taliban peace talks. He said it must be noted that the main leadership of Afghan Taliban is under the control of Sirajuddin Haqani with other Taliban groups and it is to be seen how the old Northern Alliance, Tajik and Shia factions show their tilt in the culmination of talks.

Senator Rehman Malik said that while considering Pakistan’s great role in successful peace talks between US and Taliban, the US either withdraw the baseless complaint it had lodged against Pakistan in FATF or use its influence to get Pakistan cleared from FATF.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that he stands by his earlier statements that Pakistan will remain in the FATF and US would not let Pakistan come out of the grey list and will continue to pressurize FATF to keep Pakistan in it. He said that till US doesn’t wish the Pakistan will remain in FATF’s grey-list even if it brings amendments in its entire legislation and convict half of Pakistan on money laundering and terrorist financing.