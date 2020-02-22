Three doctors among five held for corruption

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested five people, including three doctors for embezzling Rs 3.9 million in purchase of different items and construction of Sheds in Khushab district.

The ACE authorities said Friday that ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman learnt through sources that Dr Aleem Haider (X- MO), Dr Adnan Tayyab, Quality Insurance officers and Dr Fida Hussain (Pharmacist) of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Noorpur Thal have embezzlement Rs 3.9 million in the purchase of different items and by using defective material in the construction sheds in the hospital during year 2018.

Authorities further said that Javed Mumtaz (Ex-medical superintendent) in collusion with Manager UBL Tanveer Ahmad and cashier Mushtaq Ahmad have opened a fake account in the name of Tasawwar Abbas and transferred the embezzled amount to the account. On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Muhammad Anwar Khurram and ACE Assistant Director Atif Shokat; the regional director ordered arrest of the accused.

Fine imposed: The Shahpur Assistant Commissioner Friday imposed Rs 260,000 fine on shopkeepers for running illegal weigh scales and on short measuring. According to sources, during an operation against illegal hooks and short measuring, AC Zarmeena Wazir inspected Jhaverian and adjoining areas in Tehsil Shahpur and imposed Rs 260,000 fine on nine people including Nasar Hayat, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Afzal, Khizar Hayat, Asif, Azam and Mustafa on operation illegal weighing balances and exploiting the farmers. The AC also fined Rs 10,000 to another shopkeeper over selling diesel without adopting precautionary measurements.