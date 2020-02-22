close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

Karate coaches course tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) is organising Lahore District Karate Coaches Course on February 23. The event will be held at Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College Campus-8 Ferozepur road Lahore. Coaching course will start at 10 AM and will be concluded at 2 PM.In this course, coaches will learn about latest rules and regulations of World Karate Federation. Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jehangir will be chief guest at the course.

