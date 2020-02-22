Karate coaches course tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) is organising Lahore District Karate Coaches Course on February 23. The event will be held at Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College Campus-8 Ferozepur road Lahore. Coaching course will start at 10 AM and will be concluded at 2 PM.In this course, coaches will learn about latest rules and regulations of World Karate Federation. Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jehangir will be chief guest at the course.
LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) is organising Lahore District Karate Coaches Course on February 23. The event will be held at Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College Campus-8 Ferozepur road Lahore. Coaching course will start at 10 AM and will be concluded at 2 PM.In this course, coaches will learn about latest rules and regulations of World Karate Federation. Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jehangir will be chief guest at the course.