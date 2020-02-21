More int’l teams should visit Pakistan: Sangakkara

LAHORE: After the conclusion of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s week-long tour of Lahore, Kumar Sangakkara, the President of the prestigious MCC and captain of the club’s touring squad to Pakistan, has said that he would love if more international teams consider touring Pakistan so international cricket in the country can be

“It’s been a long time since I came here and it has been even longer for the MCC. For us, it has been about coming here and playing cricket in support of Pakistan’s journey of getting international cricket back. “It’s important that, when you are in a country on a tour, you’re not confined to a hotel, but you can go around and enjoy the city and the country you’re in.”