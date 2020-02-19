Expedite policing process in merged districts, KP CM orders depts

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant departments to expedite summaries for financial requirements and recruitment of police in the merged districts.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Police Department about the requirements in the merged districts on Tuesday, said an official handout.

Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi informed the chief minister that a total of Rs 9.622.037 billion will be required to meet various requirements of the police to be deployed in the merged districts.

The amount is needed for recruitments, purchase of uniform, vehicles, arms and ammunition, telecommunication, protective gears, infrastructure, trainings, armed personal carriers and other equipment. The meeting was informed that the government has already approved and released Rs 289.8 million for the purchase of 78 vehicles for police in the merged districts. It was told that a summary for the procurement of arms and ammunition with a financial outlay of Rs 3.064.125 billion for the merged districts has been sent to the Home Department.

The participants of the meeting were told that the funding for the construction of police infrastructure amounting Rs 7.377 billion has been approved of which 1800 million has been allocated for the financial year 2019-20.

It was informed that the government had approved PC-I amounting Rs. 1.267.727 billion for the training of Levies & Khassadar of which Rs 185 million has been already released. The meeting agreed on the fast-track processing of summaries and provision of funds. The chief minister said the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps for the sustainable development of the merged districts and will ensure all-out support to the Police Department.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of Abbottabad led by Member Provincial Assembly Nazeer Abbasi, the chief minister agreed to the approval of fund for the construction work on the upper Dhani Road in Abbottabad. He directed the initiation of construction work on the Sarhan High School Abbottabad. Mahmood Khan assured the construction of buildings for the Boi Degree College and Bakot Degree College in Abbottabad. He said the construction of 16 Kilometers-long Boi to Ghari Habibullah and Boi to Thandiani Road would be made possible soon as these roads are of great importance for the promotion of tourism.

The chief minister said the government is promoting tourism as an industry in Abbottabad which will not only generate revenue but will also provide greater employment opportunities to the locals. He promised a special developmental package for the overall development of the Abbottabad district.