Plea against Safdar’s bail dismissed: Court says govt staged protests, it should also be booked

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a provincial government’s appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N leader Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in case of a hate speech and scuffle with police officials. Islampura police had registered the FIR against Safdar under sections 124-A, 506-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). A session’s court had on October 30, 2019 released him on bail.

INP adds: The deputy prosecutor general sought adjournment of the case. However, the bench denied the request and asked the government lawyer to present his arguments. The deputy prosecutor general argued that Safdar had talked against state institutions. “You are saying Safdar had protested against the government. The government itself had staged protests, then it should also be booked in a case,” the bench observed.