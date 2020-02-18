772 kite-flyers released on bail

Rawalpindi:Total 772 kite-flyers have released after accepting their bail applications filed in different civil, judicial and sessions courts in Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The civil, judicial and sessions courts have sent 58 kite-flyers, sellers, users of aerial firing to Adiala Jail in this regard. Judicial Magistrate, Rawalpindi Muhammad Iqbal Sanghera told ‘The News’ that we are releasing students and under age boys but sending professional sellers of kites and chemical strings to jail.

The concerned judicial magistrate, civil judges and session judges have directed police to remove handcuffs from students and under age boys. The courts have suggested students to avoid kite-flying and instead concentrate on their education.

According to details, police have launched crackdown against kite flyers in which different police stations arrested over 1,000 violators. Police confiscated over 15000 kites, roll of chemical strings and material used for kite flying. The courts have also slapped fine of Rs550000 against kite and chemical string sellers in some days.

The violators were sent to jail on violation of 'The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance LIX of 2001)." The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younis said that crackdown against kite flying will remain continued. Strict action would be taken against those who violated the ban on kite flying, he warned. He also warned that any police personnel found giving shelter to the criminals in this act would have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals.