Swiss hospitality executive education brought to Pakistan

Islamabad :The Serena Hotels have partnered with one of the world’s leading hospitality management schools, Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne(EHL)Switzerland, to launch a premium hospitality executive education programme for the capacity-building of senior to mid-level executives of Pakistan’s tourism and services sector.

An exclusive gathering to launch the executive education programme was held at Islamabad Serena Hotel which was graced by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

The event was attended by the diplomats, government functionaries, corporate heads, academia and representatives from services sector including tourism industry.

The executive education programme 'Proficiency of Hospitality Management' will consist of seven modules starting February and ending in December 2020.

The participants to the programme include representatives from diverse service sector organizations i.e., hospitality, healthcare, banking, customer services, government and academia.

Specialised faculty from the world-renowned Swiss hospitality school, the EHL Advisory Services will deliver the course modules covering a comprehensive range of topics from people to revenue management, service operations, marketing communication, strategic hospitality and asset management - culminating in a globally accredited Certificate, “Proficiency of Hospitality Management” (PHM) for attendees.

The president appreciated Serena Hotels for enabling this initiative and making an effort to bridge the gap which exists in providing service excellence.

“The data shows that tourism in places like the beautiful northern areas of Pakistan has welled into the millions in past few years due to efforts of the Government and improvement in the security situation. Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and our hospitality industry needs to showcase this diversity and rich cultural heritage.”

“We are delighted to take the first significant step in our partnership with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland by bringing international executive education grounded in cutting edge knowledge, experience and innovation to Pakistan.

“These best practices will allow us to reach and exceed global standards of excellence in Pakistan,” said CEO Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani.

Due to the country’s immense potential in tourism, these sectors have been identified as priority areas for youth engagement, investment and skill-building by the Government of Pakistan. “The versatility and timely implementation of this programme will expose managerial and executive professionals to world-class standards,so they can lead Pakistan’s traditional hospitality with a detailed and courteous approach required to promote Government’s vision,” said Mr. Boolani.

On the sidelines of Executive Education Programme, Serena Hotels will also conduct specialised workshops on avant-garde and innovative topics in digital tourism, service leadership for hospitality, tourism and service sector in Pakistan, alongside the modules ranging from People Management, Entrepreneurship to specific audiences.