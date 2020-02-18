Hashmi Ispaghol signs sponsorship agreement with Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Pakistan’s oldest and most trusted name in health and personal care products, Hashmi Group, is proud to announce its support for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2020, as the official platinum sponsor of the franchise.

The partnership between these two prominent brands is a joint support endeavor established with the goal of inspiring people to live a healthy life and pursue big goals in their careers.The agreement was signed between Hashmi, represented by its executive director, M. Amir Hashmi, and Lahore Qalandars, represented by Atif Rana, the respected owner of the franchise.

The signing ceremony took place at the Press Club in Lahore. As part of the sponsorship deal, the new Qalandars’ kit will also include Hashmi Ispaghol branding as part of its design.“This partnership is set to inspire youngsters to promote a healthy lifestyle hence we are more than proud to have the opportunity to do so with one of the leading cricket franchises in Pakistan.”

Amir Hashmi Hashmi Group has been recognized for the quality of its product, trust among its customers and product novelty that pushed the boundaries in Pakistan and beyond. Qalandars believes in the ideology of empowering youth and facilitating cricket enthusiast to live their dreams.****