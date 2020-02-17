Dua for late Naeemul Haq to be held at PM House today

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday that the special dua for the departed soul of close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and founding party leader late Naeemul Haq will be held at the Prime Minister House Monday.

Besides prime minister, members of his cabinet and leaders of the ruling PTI will attend the dua in addition to family members of the late party leader, she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, PTI announced three-day mourning and suspended all political activities over the sad demise of PTI founding member and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

PTI decided to hold Fateha and Quran Khwani for the late party leader in the party Central Secretariat. According to a statement issued by the Central Media Department, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiyani, Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, Central Secretary Finance Siraj Ahmed expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naeemul Haq.

They said in a joint statement that the demise of the party founding member was a great loss for the party and a tragic and painful incident.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi said that PTI would observe three-day mourning over tragic death of its late senior leader. He said that during the next 3-day, all political activities of PTI will remain suspended countrywide. He said that the party leadership would arrange special prayers for late Naeemul Haq in their respective regions, as the party lost the most-trusted and sincere leader.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise of Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, who breathed his last after battling cancer.