Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Abidi, I completed Intermediate recently. Now I am getting confused what to do next? Which programme I must study like BSCS or BBA. Both of these programmes are offered by COMSATS, Lahore. I am not good in mathematics. This why I do not want to study any programme involving maths. However, I am considering doing Graphic Designing, Fashion Designing, Filmmaking or Acting from NCA. Can you please guide me any one of these subjects? Also tell me what are the career prospects in Graphic Designing? (Ubaid, Lahore)

A1: You did not give any detail regarding your grades in intermediate whereas you are not good in Mathematics. Keeping in view your goal plans that you wish to choose a successful career, I will advise you to consider doing Business Administration instead of Computing Science. As far as your thinking of doing any of the subject areas from NCA, I can’t suggest any of the above subject areas mentioned by you as I don’t know if you have any good skills/knowledge or training towards art/ drawing or fashion etc. All these areas are linked closely with your personality as well as your interest and you must have passion towards one of the fields mentioned by you. This is why I would advise you to think hard and thoroughly before making final decision.

Q2: Dear Abidi, I am a student of BS Biochemistry, and currently I am in my first semester. But I do not know the scope of this field. Can you please advise about this field. (Kulsoom Jahan, Abbotabad)

A2: Biochemistry is an emerging area and there are bright chances of success in choosing this career going forward once you complete your bachelors. I would suggest you look towards doing research in Biochemistry and if you work hard and achieve a GPA of 3.5++ it is likely that you may get scholarships for your masters and you can top up in Biomedical Sciences, Haematology or Advance Medical Sciences that involve research on Stem Cells etc. therefore, your chosen subject has bright future.

Q3: Sir, I have done MPhil with English language & Literature with 3.5 CGPA from an HEC recognised university. Now I am going to Malaysia for PhD on self-finance. Do you think it is a wise decision? (Momina Siddique - Bahawalpur)

A3: If you have done your MPhil with 3.4 CGPA, you should have got some kind of scholarship or grant even from the university that you have chosen in Malaysia. However, doing a PhD shall anyway give you a good platform and of course enhance your job prospects back in Pakistan. It is not an issue if you are spending some money on your education as this is going to pay you back as soon as you return and join the academia in Pakistan or perhaps find an international teaching appointment.

Q4: Dear Abidi sir, I read your column and thought it would be good idea to get your help and guideline regarding Turkish scholarships 2020 fully funded. Sir, please guide us about these scholarships and let us know if we should apply or not? (Ziarya Hussain-Hafizabad)

A4: There are a number of scholarships offered by the Turkish government that are available on different websites. However, not many are fully funded and since I am not aware of your level of qualification, undergraduate or postgraduate etc it is difficult for me to give you any further advice. I recommend that you go to various sites thatincludeswww.studyinturkey.com; www.scholarshipsads.com/turkey-scholarships, etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).