2 injured in Moscow church attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central Moscow and stabbed two assistants to the priest, the parish priest Kirill Sladkov said. “He looked like an ordinary parishioner and didn´t shout anything during the attack,” Sladkov said, according to the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.
MOSCOW: An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central Moscow and stabbed two assistants to the priest, the parish priest Kirill Sladkov said. “He looked like an ordinary parishioner and didn´t shout anything during the attack,” Sladkov said, according to the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.