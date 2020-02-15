NA session: Asad dares Imran to try Fazl under Article 6

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly on Friday strongly protested statement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he said that JUI-F should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Speaking on a point of order on Friday afternoon, the parliamentary leader of JUI-F, Asad Mahmood challenged the PTI government to try Maulana Fazlur Rehman under Article 6 of the Constitution. "I welcome statement of the selected Prime Minister and demand him on floor of the House to file a case against the JUI-F chief," he said while voices of ‘shame shame’ echoed from the opposition benches.

He said that prime minister and his minister are used to back out of their statement after making claims. "Imran Khan has made claim before the nation and now he should do what he said," he said.

He question as to who would hold Imran Khan answerable for using objectionable language against the state institutions during his visit to Iran and the United States. "The Article 6 should be applied on the person who became approver against our state institutions,” he said.

Asad Mahmood said it were his forefathers who also signed the 1973 Constitution and would not allow anybody to violate the sacred document adding that murderers of Benazir Bhutto have become ministers in the government.

Khawaja Asif said the government issues threats of trying Khawaja Asif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman under Article 6 of the Constitution but it should tell as to why Ehsanullah Ehsan was allowed to escape and Rao Anwar was still at large.

Khawaja Asif said there should be complete focus on visit of the Turkish President but the Prime Minister while issuing such statement deviated attention of the media.

He said the prime minister was threatening to register cases against the opposition whereas robbers were present in the government’s ranks. He said that case should be lodged against those who had attacked Parliament not against those who staged sit-in. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also criticised the government which was threatening to try Khawaja Asif and Maulana Fazalur Rehman under Article 6 of the Constitution whereas Ehsanullah Ehsan was allowed to escape. “The government is trying to find reasons to register cases against opposition leaders,” he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in response said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should explain his statement. He said the JUI-F chief should explain as to why he said that he had been assured that the government would be sent packing if he ends sit-in. “I ask him as to who gave him the assurance,” he said. The minister of state said the incumbent government came to power after making promises with the people but Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell on whose assurance he ended his sit-in and left Islamabad. Ali Muhammad Khan said that father and grandfather of the Prime Minister were also present in the public meeting where the Pakistan Resolution was passed. He said it was democratic right of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to protest assuring that the government did not plan to victimize anyone.

Ali Muhammad Khan also paid tributes to the Turkish President for his categorical support to the Pakistan on all the issues saying the dignitary made the whole nation proud.