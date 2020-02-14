ANF seizes 5,965kg drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANF) seized 5,965-kg narcotics valuing Rs1.5706 trillion internationally, arrested 33 culprits including two women and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 30 counter-narcotic strikes.
The seized drugs include 4053.25-kg hashish, 1083.547-kg heroin, 783-kg morphine, 35.4-kg opium, 7.160-kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 3-kg poppy spouts. Moreover, 66 acres of cultivated poppy were also destroyed. All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigation is under way.
