Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

UAE reopens mail link with rival Qatar

World

DOHA: The United Arab Emirates has restored mail services with Qatar, the UN postal agency said, after severing them in 2017 as part of a regional campaign to isolate Doha. The UAE, along with its allies Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, cut all diplomatic, trade and transport ties.

The four governments accused Doha of backing radical Islamists, including the Muslim Brotherhood, and seeking closer ties with Saudi arch-rival Tehran — allegations Qatar denies. Representatives of the four boycott countries met a Qatari delegation at the Universal Postal Union´s headquarters in the Swiss capital Bern on January 29 to discuss the reestablishment of postal links.

