SMIU Model School’s new building inaugurated

A new state-of-the-art of SMIU Model School was inaugurated on Monday by the vice chancellor of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, with a ribbon- cutting ceremony.
Deans, chairpersons, administrative heads of departments and others were also present on the occasion. The building has been constructed in a record time period of 16 months. The four-storey edifice with airy classrooms, modern science laboratories, computer lab and a library is imparting a treasure of knowledge.
After the inauguration, Dr Shaikh visited the school building. Talking to the students, he said that students were the future of the country. “Get a good education and enjoy the tremendous facilities,” he said, adding that in addition to basic facilities at the school, there was a science lab and a computer lab, and by taking advantage of this the students could adapt to modern needs.
Providing the best future and a conducive learning environment to the students was our responsibility, Dr Shaikh said and added that inaugurating the school was a first step to it, and the upcoming generations would be benefited from this model school.
