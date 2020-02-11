Israel attacks Hamas ‘targets’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air, the army said, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state. The “aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” a statement from the Israeli army said, noting a Hamas “training compound and military infrastructures” were included in the attack. There were no reports from Gaza of casualties or damage. On Sunday night, a projectile was launched from Gaza at southern Israel, triggering air raid sirens and sending thousands to bomb shelters.
