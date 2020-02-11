close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Price hikes

Newspost

 
February 11, 2020

According to the National Survey 2016-17 on diabetes, 26.3 percent of the Pakistani population is suffering from diabetes and 17 million Pakistanis are suffering from kidney disease, with the number expected to increase.

Recently, the prices of medicines, including those commonly used for the treatment of diabetes, cancer and kidney diseases, have skyrocketed. The government is continuously dropping bombshells in the shape of price hikes and tariffs on various products and services. Can our government announce where the next tariff or price hike will land so that we may prepare ourselves accordingly?

Fahad Rind

Johi

