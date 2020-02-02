9 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested Nine outlaws including wanted member of bike lifter and recovered six motorbike, narcotics and weapons from their possession, police said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has

directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP ( Industrial-Area ) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Imran Haider along with other officials which successfully busted wanted member’ of bike lifter gang involved in bike lifting.

The gangster have been identified as Irfan Ullah s/o Zahid Mir resident of District Hangu. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed their involvement in incidents of bike lifting in areas of Karachi Company, Industerial-Area police stations areas.

Police team also recovered six stolen bikes from him and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore, Secretariat police arrested accused Hadit Ali and recoverd one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Kohsar police arrested two accused namely Nadeem Khan and Usma and recovered 240 gram hashish from him.

Bhar Kahu police arrested accused Adeeb Kayani and recovered 320 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested two bootleggers Aamir And Asad Mehmood and recovered five bottle wine from their possession.

Karachi Company police arrested accused Sohail Masih and recovered 25 liter wine from him. Koral police arrested accused Safi-Ullah and recovered 385 gram hashish from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.