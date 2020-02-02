PTM held at IMPPCC

Islamabad: A meeting of parents and teachers of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPPCC), H-8/4 was held to accomplish the electoral process of College Management Council (CMC) for 2019-2021. The electoral process aimed at ensuring a dynamic role of community in college academics and administration, says a press release.

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Prof. Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, the principal of IMPCC H-8/4, Musa Kaleem was unanimously elected by the community as President of College Management Committee. The community of parents and guardians elected Finance Secretary and two executive members unanimously. Professor Abdul Basit was elected as general secretary, while Prof. Abdul Khaliq and Professor Ishfaq Ahmed were elected as executive members from the institution.

Send-up results 2019 and academic updates were communicated to the parents and guardians who came up in a large number in the meeting. Parents showed their enthusiasm to play their due role in ensuring active participation of community in uplifting the college academics and ensuring efficient management of the institution.

Professor Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, the Chairman of College Management Committee/Principal IMPCC, H-8/4 - highlighted the importance of efficient and results-oriented collaboration between the community and institution so as to groom the potential of students to the utmost.

The newly elected President of College Management Committee Musa Kaleem affirmed that the newly elected body is determined to ensure a dynamic role of the community in uplifting the academics of the institution. He added that he is zealous to interlink business and commercial education with the corporate and industrial sectors so as to expose lucrative and prompt job opportunities to the students.