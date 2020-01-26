Buzdar greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team for winning the second T20 match and a series against Bangladesh.

He said that victory in the second T20 match and series is a result of teamwork and hard work of Pakistan Cricket Team players. He said that players exhibited outstanding performance in the field. He said that M Hafeez and Babar Azam played their role in the victory. He also congratulated the management of Pakistan Cricket Team for wining and expressed the hope that national cricket team will clean sweep after winning the third T20 match.