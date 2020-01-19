Seminar on Women in Logistics and Transport

karachi: Seminar on Women in Logistics and Transport —- Breaking Barriers was held at the Regent Plaza Karachi. The event was organized by Women in Logistic and Transport (WiLAT) the women’s forum of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in collaboration with the US consulate. Chief Guest of the occasion was Madam Syeda Shehla Raza Minister for Women Development Sindh.

The agenda of the event was to emphasize the role of women in the area of logistic and transport. The speakers highlighted the growing need for the development of the logistic and transport sector and the need for diversity in the industry.

With global expertise and globally recognized standards the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport has been influencing and shaping government policies across many economies and providing the education and training needed for the modern world where logistic and transport skills matter.

SZABIST one of the leading business universities in Pakistan as its accredited training provider has initiated such programs and is helping provide its students a platform for pursuing their careers in logistic and transport.***