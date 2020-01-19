CITY PULSE: Other Side of the Curtain

T2F is hosting Mohammad Ali Addarsh’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Other Side of the Curtain’ until January 25 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

A Rhapsody in Gold

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Nasreen Adaya Haroon’s solo art exhibition titled ‘A Rhapsody in Gold’ from January 21 to February 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Between Light

The Koel Gallery is hosting Ayessha Quraishi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Between Light’ from January 21 to February 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Animals

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Amna Suheyl, Babar Moghal, Fatima Baig, Komal Shahid Khan, Maham Siddiqui, Mazhar Qureshi, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Rimsha Talpur, Sidra Asim and Zahra Asim’s art exhibition titled ‘Animals’ until January 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Karachi Laughter Fest 2020

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2020’ until January 26 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: ‘Wapsi’ (until January 19) and ‘Beech Bahar ki Raat ka Sapna’ (January 23 to January 26). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Acquerello 2020

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition of figurative watercolours by international artists titled ‘Acquerello 2020’ from January 28 to February 8. The show is curated by Ali Abbas and Fatima Ali. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Father Figure

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Father Figure’ from January 24 to February 22. The show features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh collected by Wahab Jaffer as well as his own works. Call 021-34948088 for more information.