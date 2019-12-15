Govt given one year… BNP free now to take its own decision: Mengal

MULTAN: Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal has said his party gave one year time period to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to fulfil its promises made with the people of Balochistan, and now it was free to take its own decision.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said his party had backed the PTI government with some conditions, i.e. it would take solid measures for ending backwardness in Balochistan, overcoming Balochistan’s deprivations and providing relief to the people of Balochistan. He alleged that attempts were being made to keep his province backward and underdeveloped. The Sardar warned that all stakeholders must learn a lesson from history and give the Baloch their rights. He claimed that majority of the federal cabinet members were annoyed with the party leadership. Akhtar Mengal said the country had been facing inflation and price-hike since its creation, but the incumbent government should provide relief to the common man in a real sense. When asked about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s claim of sending the government packing in one month, he said he was not an astrologer to say anything.

The BNP chief said the Baloch people were not taken into confidence over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He said the BNP has informed Prime Minister Imarn Khan about its reservations. He said he had suggested to the government to form a special committee comprising parliamentarians to solve problems of Balochistan. About the south Punjab province, he said the demands of people should be met. About involvement of foreign agencies in damaging peace in Balochistan, he said such enemy hands should be traced and their cases should be taken to the International Court of Justice.