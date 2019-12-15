Healthcare quality

At the start of the new parliamentary term, it is encouraging to see that our leaders are committed to addressing a number of healthcare issues. In the current world of disease, healthcare is of utmost importance to the population. It is the responsibility of the government to offer healthcare institutions to people. In this context, the National Health Programme is a sign of hope and relief for people living in great poverty. Under this programme, free medical treatment of deadly diseases, including diabetes, cancer, angioplasty and others, is provided to people with an income below the poverty line. Since healthcare is the top priority of the Punjab government, it has also launched the Punjab health insurance cards. In addition, the establishment of mobile health units, the establishment of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and the launch of the the Hepatitis Control Programme are sufficient proof of the government's determination to improve healthcare in the country.

However, more efforts are needed because access to healthcare is the necessity for all citizens. To make a lasting difference in the quality of our healthcare, we encourage state leaders to address the root causes of our healthcare crisis, such as healthcare inconsistencies, gender and race differences, and prevent medical errors. Quality care is the right care for the right patient at the right time – always. True healthcare reforms must address costs, quality and coverage as a package deal. We can and must do this well. Our future depends on it.

Fasih Iqbal

Rawalpindi