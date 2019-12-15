Former Olympic hurdles champion Young injured in bus crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Former Olympic 400 metre hurdles gold medallist Kevin Young was hospitalised after being involved in a bus crash in Wales, local media reported on Friday.
American star Young, 53, who set a world record at the Barcelona Games in 1992 and won the world title at Stuttgart a year later, was among eight people injured when the vehicle collided with a bridge in Swansea, south Wales, the WalesOnline site reported.
“Tough day trying to get to class, 2 broken ribs and head trauma,” tweeted the Californian, who is studying a postgraduate degree at the city’s university.
Young posted images on his Twitter account showing the bus roof severely damaged and deep cuts on the top of his head.
