Wed Dec 11, 2019
December 8, 2019

AIOU builds up its infrastructure network in Northern Region

Islamabad

APP
December 8, 2019

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met with Gilgit-Baltistan the Chief Secretary Capt. (r) Khurran Agha in Gilgit and discussed proposals to upgrade educational facilities for their local students.

He thanked the Chief Secretary for providing 10 Kanals land to AIOU for constructing its own building at Gilgit, a press release issued here on Saturday said.

The VC assured him, that the University would undertake the building s construction work during the next three months.

He hoped that this will facilitate male and female students of the region to get best possible services. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed the Chief Secretary about the steps being taken by the University to expand its educational services to the country’s remote and far-flung regions.

