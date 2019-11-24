‘Mehfil-e-Midhat’ at Anglo Arabic School

Rawalpindi :As per its tradition, Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and College, organised ‘Mehfil-e-Midhat-un-Nabi’ on Saturday.

A large number of school students participated in the Mehfil-e-Midhat un Nabi’. The school was decorated with numerous flowers, garlands, and petals, and religious artwork. Joss sticks made the air calm and pleasant, and ‘milad’ settings were highly appealing and reflected spirit of the event. During the ‘milad’, students and faculty members engaged in recitation of the Holy Quran, recitation of soul enriching ‘na’ats’, ‘duroods’ and ‘salam’. Students also shared inspiring stories from prophet’s life, along with ever benefiting ‘hadiths’. Everyone felt spiritually elevated and bonded together as they listened to the holy recitals.

The ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by ‘Hamd’. Young students recited ‘Na’ats’ and took turns to narrate a wide range from the life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). Students expressed their immense love and deep affection for our Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and renewed their pledge to truly follow ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ and spread the message of peace, tolerance, harmony and affection. The chief guest of the ceremony was prominent poet, Naseeme-e-Sehr. He lauded the performance of students and said he had never seen at the school level before. He also presented a Naat.

The ‘Mehfil-e-Midhat-un-Nabi’ ended with an overwhelming and heart-rending ‘dua’ was made for good health of all participant and their families, bright future of students, good fortune of Muslims all over the globe, and prosperity of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and Pakistan. ‘Na’at Khwan’ Arsalan Abbasi, a former student of the school presented ‘salam’ and offered ‘dua’.

Those who attended the ceremony included Executive Member Nisar Nazish, Irfan Malik, Abdul Waheed and President Old Boys Association Ammad ul Hassan Abbasi. They all paid rich tributes to Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

The event was organised by Girls Wing Head Sabiha Hafeez with her while team in a very disciplined manner. The executive committee members appreciated the team work in successful conduct of the programme.