Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Police reunite five children with families

National

November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police investigation wing reunited five children with their families. Gujjarpura investigation police traced a boy, Ahtasham Ali, 8, Manga Mandi investigation police traced Zeeshan Haider, 18, Hanjarwal investigation police traced Muhammad Suleman,22, Subzazar investigation police traced Babar Ali, 29 and Green Town investigation police traced Muhammad Amjad,11. All the five persons were handed over to their parents.

