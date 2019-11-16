Police reunite five children with families

LAHORE: Lahore police investigation wing reunited five children with their families. Gujjarpura investigation police traced a boy, Ahtasham Ali, 8, Manga Mandi investigation police traced Zeeshan Haider, 18, Hanjarwal investigation police traced Muhammad Suleman,22, Subzazar investigation police traced Babar Ali, 29 and Green Town investigation police traced Muhammad Amjad,11. All the five persons were handed over to their parents.