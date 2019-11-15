close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

Helping hands

Islamabad

 
November 15, 2019

Rawalpindi :A group of students of Fauji Foundation University has provided a poor fellow Muhammad Sharif with a handcart and selling stuff to earn livelihood in a respectable way, says a press release.

The students have arranged all this from their pocket money. The students amongst Tallal Zafar, Abu Bakar and Arsalan Shakil have said on the occasion that if every person of the society realises and follows the teachings of Islam in its true spirit, suppressed segment of the society can be uplifted by providing them opportunities to earn livelihood in a respectable manner. This can lead to a better society.

The students have appealed to the philanthropists to step forward and help the jobless and suppressed segment for their uplifting by providing them self employment with a small amounts.

