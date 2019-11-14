close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

8,000 kilns to be converted into zig-zag technology

The Punjab government under a formulated roadmap to combat smog has decided to convert around 8,000 brick-kilns into zig-zag technology in the province. The decision was taken in a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Office here on Wednesday in which matters pertaining to preempting hazards of smog were reviewed.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister for Industries, Trade and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal said that soft loans would be provided to brick-kiln owners to convert their brick-kilns on zigzag technology.

