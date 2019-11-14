Scattered rain

Our correspondent

LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather with smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country and likely to affect central and upper parts. Rainfall was recorded at Multan, Bahawalpur and Barkhan. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 12.5°C and maximum was 25.4°C. As per Air Quality Index of US Embassy in Lahore, level of smog was 254, which was termed very unhealthy.