Milad sports festival begins

LAHORE: The seven-day Jashan-i-Eid Milad-un- Nabi sports festival got under way here at different venues of the city. PTI Punjab chief Ch Ijaz and convener Parvez Rabbani formally inaugurated the event.

Lahore led the opening day’s event followed by Faisalabad at second slot and Gujranwala third.The games being participated in the sports festival include cricket, hockey, wrestling, judo, karate, tug of war, boxing, basketball and gymnastics.