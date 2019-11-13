close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Milad sports festival begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

LAHORE: The seven-day Jashan-i-Eid Milad-un- Nabi sports festival got under way here at different venues of the city. PTI Punjab chief Ch Ijaz and convener Parvez Rabbani formally inaugurated the event.

Lahore led the opening day’s event followed by Faisalabad at second slot and Gujranwala third.The games being participated in the sports festival include cricket, hockey, wrestling, judo, karate, tug of war, boxing, basketball and gymnastics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports